Philippine pesos to Belize dollars today

Convert PHP to BZD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = BZ$0.03456 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PHP to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BZD
1 PHP to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03580.0360
Low0.03460.0341
Average0.03520.0352
Change-3.14%0.99%
View full history

1 PHP to BZD stats

The performance of PHP to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0358 and a 30 day low of 0.0346. This means the 30 day average was 0.0352. The change for PHP to BZD was -3.14.

The performance of PHP to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0360 and a 90 day low of 0.0341. This means the 90 day average was 0.0352. The change for PHP to BZD was 0.99.

Track market ratesView PHP to BZD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.7711,379.04151.8357.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.183109.9025.15
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.57164.017.685
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.165101.0924.737

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 PHP0.03456 BZD
5 PHP0.17282 BZD
10 PHP0.34564 BZD
20 PHP0.69128 BZD
50 PHP1.72821 BZD
100 PHP3.45642 BZD
250 PHP8.64105 BZD
500 PHP17.28210 BZD
1000 PHP34.56420 BZD
2000 PHP69.12840 BZD
5000 PHP172.82100 BZD
10000 PHP345.64200 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BZD28.93170 PHP
5 BZD144.65850 PHP
10 BZD289.31700 PHP
20 BZD578.63400 PHP
50 BZD1,446.58500 PHP
100 BZD2,893.17000 PHP
250 BZD7,232.92500 PHP
500 BZD14,465.85000 PHP
1000 BZD28,931.70000 PHP
2000 BZD57,863.40000 PHP
5000 BZD144,658.50000 PHP
10000 BZD289,317.00000 PHP