Send money using PayID

Send money using PayID from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Over 16 million customers
FCA regulated
How to send money using PayID in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in AUD

    Pay in AUD using PayID.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send AUD using PayID, receive ARS

    The recipient gets money in ARS directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money using PayID

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is PayID money transfer?

Making a PayID money transfer means no need to request or dig out a BSB or account number - you’ll just need your unique Wise PayID email, which you’ll see when you set up your payment.

To make a PayID money transfer with Wise you’ll need to have an account with a bank which supports PayID as a payment option. You may also be asked by your bank to verify your first Wise PayID payment. This should just mean responding to a call or SMS - and is all part of your bank’s process to keep your account, and your money, safe.

Learn more about using PayID transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money using PayID?

To send money using PayID with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer using PayID take?

A money transfer using PayID (AUD-ARS) should arrive . Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

