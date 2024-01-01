VUV to AUD Exchange Rate Chart
With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.
Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.
VUV 兑 AUD 换算表
1 VUV = 0.01243 AUD
0
还在苦等更高的汇率？
立即设置提醒，我们会在汇率上升时通知您。借助我们的每日摘要，您将不会错过任何最新消息。
Learn more about these currencies
- 瓦努阿图瓦图瓦努阿图瓦图
- 澳元澳元
澳元是澳大利亚联邦及其独立岛屿的货币。澳元的代码为 AUD。它以 $ 表示，但可以写为 A$ 或 AU$ 以便与其他基于元的货币区分。澳元在全球市场中最常与英镑进行兑换，并且是一种法定货币。它是全球交易量排名第 5 的货币，仅次于美元、欧元、日元和英镑。澳元的换算系数有 5 位有效数字。
Learn more about AUD
Top currency charts for 瓦努阿图瓦图
Other users have looked at the following popular currency charts.
Embed this chart on your website with our FX widget
The ultimate solution to enhance your website's financial content and provide your visitors with up-to-the-minute exchange rate information.
Our widget is designed to seamlessly integrate into your website, offering valuable real-time currency data to your users without hassle. Whether you run a finance blog, e-commerce site, or travel platform, our Forex Widget can be a valuable addition to engage and inform your audience.