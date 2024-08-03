US dollar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Philippine pesos is currently 57.843 today, reflecting a -0.134% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.017% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 58.708 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 57.843 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.303% decrease in value.