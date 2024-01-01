10 thousand Philippine pesos to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert PHP to PGK at the real exchange rate

10,000 php
659.89 pgk

1.000 PHP = 0.06599 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.380.9421.5580.8041,394.01154.4457.24
1 CAD0.72510.6831.1290.5831,010.41111.9455.247
1 EUR1.0621.46511.6540.8531,479.81163.9557.685
1 AUD0.6420.8860.60510.516894.88599.1464.647

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PHP0.06599 PGK
5 PHP0.32994 PGK
10 PHP0.65989 PGK
20 PHP1.31978 PGK
50 PHP3.29945 PGK
100 PHP6.59889 PGK
250 PHP16.49723 PGK
500 PHP32.99445 PGK
1000 PHP65.98890 PGK
2000 PHP131.97780 PGK
5000 PHP329.94450 PGK
10000 PHP659.88900 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Philippine Peso
1 PGK15.15410 PHP
5 PGK75.77050 PHP
10 PGK151.54100 PHP
20 PGK303.08200 PHP
50 PGK757.70500 PHP
100 PGK1,515.41000 PHP
250 PGK3,788.52500 PHP
500 PGK7,577.05000 PHP
1000 PGK15,154.10000 PHP
2000 PGK30,308.20000 PHP
5000 PGK75,770.50000 PHP
10000 PGK151,541.00000 PHP