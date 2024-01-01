20 Icelandic krónas to Philippine pesos

Convert ISK to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 isk
8.39 php

kr1.000 ISK = ₱0.4194 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.42680.4284
Low0.41940.4097
Average0.42410.4218
Change-1.23%2.24%
View full history

1 ISK to PHP stats

The performance of ISK to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4268 and a 30 day low of 0.4194. This means the 30 day average was 0.4241. The change for ISK to PHP was -1.23.

The performance of ISK to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4284 and a 90 day low of 0.4097. This means the 90 day average was 0.4218. The change for ISK to PHP was 2.24.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Philippine Peso
1 ISK0.41938 PHP
5 ISK2.09690 PHP
10 ISK4.19379 PHP
20 ISK8.38758 PHP
50 ISK20.96895 PHP
100 ISK41.93790 PHP
250 ISK104.84475 PHP
500 ISK209.68950 PHP
1000 ISK419.37900 PHP
2000 ISK838.75800 PHP
5000 ISK2,096.89500 PHP
10000 ISK4,193.79000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 PHP2.38448 ISK
5 PHP11.92240 ISK
10 PHP23.84480 ISK
20 PHP47.68960 ISK
50 PHP119.22400 ISK
100 PHP238.44800 ISK
250 PHP596.12000 ISK
500 PHP1,192.24000 ISK
1000 PHP2,384.48000 ISK
2000 PHP4,768.96000 ISK
5000 PHP11,922.40000 ISK
10000 PHP23,844.80000 ISK