1 thousand Indian rupees to Bahamian dollars
Convert INR to BSD at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to BSD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0120
|0.0120
|Low
|0.0119
|0.0119
|Average
|0.0120
|0.0120
|Change
|-0.36%
|-0.53%
|View full history
1 INR to BSD stats
The performance of INR to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0120 and a 30 day low of 0.0119. This means the 30 day average was 0.0120. The change for INR to BSD was -0.36.
The performance of INR to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0119. This means the 90 day average was 0.0120. The change for INR to BSD was -0.53.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bahamian Dollar
|1 INR
|0.01193 BSD
|5 INR
|0.05967 BSD
|10 INR
|0.11933 BSD
|20 INR
|0.23866 BSD
|50 INR
|0.59666 BSD
|100 INR
|1.19331 BSD
|250 INR
|2.98328 BSD
|300 INR
|3.57993 BSD
|500 INR
|5.96655 BSD
|600 INR
|7.15986 BSD
|1000 INR
|11.93310 BSD
|2000 INR
|23.86620 BSD
|5000 INR
|59.66550 BSD
|10000 INR
|119.33100 BSD
|25000 INR
|298.32750 BSD
|50000 INR
|596.65500 BSD
|100000 INR
|1,193.31000 BSD
|1000000 INR
|11,933.10000 BSD
|1000000000 INR
|11,933,100.00000 BSD
|Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 BSD
|83.80080 INR
|5 BSD
|419.00400 INR
|10 BSD
|838.00800 INR
|20 BSD
|1,676.01600 INR
|50 BSD
|4,190.04000 INR
|100 BSD
|8,380.08000 INR
|250 BSD
|20,950.20000 INR
|500 BSD
|41,900.40000 INR
|1000 BSD
|83,800.80000 INR
|2000 BSD
|167,601.60000 INR
|5000 BSD
|419,004.00000 INR
|10000 BSD
|838,008.00000 INR