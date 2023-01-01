100 Gambian dalasis to Philippine pesos

Convert GMD to PHP at the real exchange rate

100 gmd
86.69 php

1.00000 GMD = 0.86689 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GMD to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867751.047687.15121.435681.657990.963418.5557
1GBP1.1524111.20725100.4331.654481.910661.1102321.3835
1USD0.954550.828329183.19131.370451.582650.919617.7126
1INR0.01147430.009956920.012020510.01647350.01902430.0110540.212914

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Philippine Peso
1 GMD0.86689 PHP
5 GMD4.33443 PHP
10 GMD8.66885 PHP
20 GMD17.33770 PHP
50 GMD43.34425 PHP
100 GMD86.68850 PHP
250 GMD216.72125 PHP
500 GMD433.44250 PHP
1000 GMD866.88500 PHP
2000 GMD1733.77000 PHP
5000 GMD4334.42500 PHP
10000 GMD8668.85000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Gambian Dalasi
1 PHP1.15356 GMD
5 PHP5.76780 GMD
10 PHP11.53560 GMD
20 PHP23.07120 GMD
50 PHP57.67800 GMD
100 PHP115.35600 GMD
250 PHP288.39000 GMD
500 PHP576.78000 GMD
1000 PHP1153.56000 GMD
2000 PHP2307.12000 GMD
5000 PHP5767.80000 GMD
10000 PHP11535.60000 GMD