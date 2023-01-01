1 Gibraltar pound to Philippine pesos

Convert GIP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 gip
69.50 php

1.00000 GIP = 69.49990 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GIP to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.046287.0481.434341.656950.9622518.5453
1GBP1.1531411.2064100.3771.653971.910671.1096121.385
1USD0.955850.828912183.2041.3711.583780.9197517.7263
1INR0.01148790.009962410.012018710.01647760.01903490.01105420.213046

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pound

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Philippine Peso
1 GIP69.49990 PHP
5 GIP347.49950 PHP
10 GIP694.99900 PHP
20 GIP1389.99800 PHP
50 GIP3474.99500 PHP
100 GIP6949.99000 PHP
250 GIP17374.97500 PHP
500 GIP34749.95000 PHP
1000 GIP69499.90000 PHP
2000 GIP138999.80000 PHP
5000 GIP347499.50000 PHP
10000 GIP694999.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Gibraltar Pound
1 PHP0.01439 GIP
5 PHP0.07194 GIP
10 PHP0.14389 GIP
20 PHP0.28777 GIP
50 PHP0.71942 GIP
100 PHP1.43885 GIP
250 PHP3.59713 GIP
500 PHP7.19425 GIP
1000 PHP14.38850 GIP
2000 PHP28.77700 GIP
5000 PHP71.94250 GIP
10000 PHP143.88500 GIP