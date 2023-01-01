50 Guernsey pounds to Malaysian ringgits

Convert GGP to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 ggp
294.93 myr

1.00000 GGP = 5.89850 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86531.096991.4251.491351.657450.9604518.8506
1 GBP1.1556711.26775105.6651.723631.915611.1099621.7867
1 USD0.911650.788799183.34851.35961.511030.875617.1853
1 INR0.01093790.009463870.011997810.01631220.01812910.01050530.206186

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GGP5.89850 MYR
5 GGP29.49250 MYR
10 GGP58.98500 MYR
20 GGP117.97000 MYR
50 GGP294.92500 MYR
100 GGP589.85000 MYR
250 GGP1474.62500 MYR
500 GGP2949.25000 MYR
1000 GGP5898.50000 MYR
2000 GGP11797.00000 MYR
5000 GGP29492.50000 MYR
10000 GGP58985.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Guernsey pound
1 MYR0.16953 GGP
5 MYR0.84767 GGP
10 MYR1.69535 GGP
20 MYR3.39070 GGP
50 MYR8.47675 GGP
100 MYR16.95350 GGP
250 MYR42.38375 GGP
500 MYR84.76750 GGP
1000 MYR169.53500 GGP
2000 MYR339.07000 GGP
5000 MYR847.67500 GGP
10000 MYR1695.35000 GGP