50 Guernsey pounds to Malaysian ringgits

Convert GGP to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 ggp
298.92 myr

£1.000 GGP = RM5.978 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.681.4661.6130.95919.281
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9751.7321.9061.13322.784
1 USD0.9320.788183.5431.3661.5030.89317.962
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GGP5.97844 MYR
5 GGP29.89220 MYR
10 GGP59.78440 MYR
20 GGP119.56880 MYR
50 GGP298.92200 MYR
100 GGP597.84400 MYR
250 GGP1,494.61000 MYR
500 GGP2,989.22000 MYR
1000 GGP5,978.44000 MYR
2000 GGP11,956.88000 MYR
5000 GGP29,892.20000 MYR
10000 GGP59,784.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Guernsey pound
1 MYR0.16727 GGP
5 MYR0.83634 GGP
10 MYR1.67268 GGP
20 MYR3.34536 GGP
50 MYR8.36340 GGP
100 MYR16.72680 GGP
250 MYR41.81700 GGP
500 MYR83.63400 GGP
1000 MYR167.26800 GGP
2000 MYR334.53600 GGP
5000 MYR836.34000 GGP
10000 MYR1,672.68000 GGP