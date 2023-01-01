1 Guernsey pound to Bahamian dollars

Convert GGP to BSD at the real exchange rate

1 ggp
1.27 bsd

1.00000 GGP = 1.27039 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.864951.09991.55821.49251.658240.962418.8589
1 GBP1.1561411.2705105.8461.72541.917011.1126721.8019
1 USD0.909850.787092183.31051.358051.508860.875717.1601
1 INR0.0109220.009447690.012003310.01630110.01811130.01051130.205978

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pound

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 GGP1.27039 BSD
5 GGP6.35195 BSD
10 GGP12.70390 BSD
20 GGP25.40780 BSD
50 GGP63.51950 BSD
100 GGP127.03900 BSD
250 GGP317.59750 BSD
500 GGP635.19500 BSD
1000 GGP1270.39000 BSD
2000 GGP2540.78000 BSD
5000 GGP6351.95000 BSD
10000 GGP12703.90000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 BSD0.78716 GGP
5 BSD3.93579 GGP
10 BSD7.87157 GGP
20 BSD15.74314 GGP
50 BSD39.35785 GGP
100 BSD78.71570 GGP
250 BSD196.78925 GGP
500 BSD393.57850 GGP
1000 BSD787.15700 GGP
2000 BSD1574.31400 GGP
5000 BSD3935.78500 GGP
10000 BSD7871.57000 GGP