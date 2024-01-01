5 Bahamian dollars to Guernsey pounds

Convert BSD to GGP at the real exchange rate

5 bsd
4.01 ggp

1.000 BSD = 0.8029 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.54983.5051.3771.6911.36318.9880.803
1 AUD0.645153.8980.8891.0910.8812.2560.518
1 INR0.0120.01910.0160.020.0160.2270.01
1 CAD0.7261.12560.65411.2280.9913.7920.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 BSD0.80292 GGP
5 BSD4.01462 GGP
10 BSD8.02923 GGP
20 BSD16.05846 GGP
50 BSD40.14615 GGP
100 BSD80.29230 GGP
250 BSD200.73075 GGP
500 BSD401.46150 GGP
1000 BSD802.92300 GGP
2000 BSD1,605.84600 GGP
5000 BSD4,014.61500 GGP
10000 BSD8,029.23000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 GGP1.24545 BSD
5 GGP6.22725 BSD
10 GGP12.45450 BSD
20 GGP24.90900 BSD
50 GGP62.27250 BSD
100 GGP124.54500 BSD
250 GGP311.36250 BSD
500 GGP622.72500 BSD
1000 GGP1,245.45000 BSD
2000 GGP2,490.90000 BSD
5000 GGP6,227.25000 BSD
10000 GGP12,454.50000 BSD