Bolivian boliviano to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.541 today, reflecting a 0.315% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.560% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.545 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.531 on 17-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a -1.698% decrease in value.