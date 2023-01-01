2000 Angolan kwanzas to Philippine pesos

Convert AOA to PHP at the real exchange rate

2,000 aoa
135.87 php

1.00000 AOA = 0.06794 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23 UTC
AOA to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Philippine Peso
1 AOA0.06794 PHP
5 AOA0.33968 PHP
10 AOA0.67937 PHP
20 AOA1.35874 PHP
50 AOA3.39684 PHP
100 AOA6.79369 PHP
250 AOA16.98422 PHP
500 AOA33.96845 PHP
1000 AOA67.93690 PHP
2000 AOA135.87380 PHP
5000 AOA339.68450 PHP
10000 AOA679.36900 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 PHP14.71950 AOA
5 PHP73.59750 AOA
10 PHP147.19500 AOA
20 PHP294.39000 AOA
50 PHP735.97500 AOA
100 PHP1471.95000 AOA
250 PHP3679.87500 AOA
500 PHP7359.75000 AOA
1000 PHP14719.50000 AOA
2000 PHP29439.00000 AOA
5000 PHP73597.50000 AOA
10000 PHP147195.00000 AOA