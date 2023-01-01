20 Armenian drams to Philippine pesos

Convert AMD to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 amd
2.91 php

1.00000 AMD = 0.14541 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54 UTC
AMD to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Philippine Peso
1 AMD0.14541 PHP
5 AMD0.72707 PHP
10 AMD1.45415 PHP
20 AMD2.90830 PHP
50 AMD7.27075 PHP
100 AMD14.54150 PHP
250 AMD36.35375 PHP
500 AMD72.70750 PHP
1000 AMD145.41500 PHP
2000 AMD290.83000 PHP
5000 AMD727.07500 PHP
10000 AMD1454.15000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Armenian Dram
1 PHP6.87689 AMD
5 PHP34.38445 AMD
10 PHP68.76890 AMD
20 PHP137.53780 AMD
50 PHP343.84450 AMD
100 PHP687.68900 AMD
250 PHP1719.22250 AMD
500 PHP3438.44500 AMD
1000 PHP6876.89000 AMD
2000 PHP13753.78000 AMD
5000 PHP34384.45000 AMD
10000 PHP68768.90000 AMD