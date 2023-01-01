1 Albanian lek to Philippine pesos

1 all
0.56 php

1.00000 ALL = 0.56339 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21 UTC
ALL to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Philippine Peso
1 ALL0.56339 PHP
5 ALL2.81695 PHP
10 ALL5.63390 PHP
20 ALL11.26780 PHP
50 ALL28.16950 PHP
100 ALL56.33900 PHP
250 ALL140.84750 PHP
500 ALL281.69500 PHP
1000 ALL563.39000 PHP
2000 ALL1126.78000 PHP
5000 ALL2816.95000 PHP
10000 ALL5633.90000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Albanian Lek
1 PHP1.77497 ALL
5 PHP8.87485 ALL
10 PHP17.74970 ALL
20 PHP35.49940 ALL
50 PHP88.74850 ALL
100 PHP177.49700 ALL
250 PHP443.74250 ALL
500 PHP887.48500 ALL
1000 PHP1774.97000 ALL
2000 PHP3549.94000 ALL
5000 PHP8874.85000 ALL
10000 PHP17749.70000 ALL