thailändsk baht till etiopiska birr Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the thailändsk baht till etiopiska birr history summary. This is the thailändsk baht (THB) till etiopiska birr (ETB) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of THB and ETB historical data from 27-07-2019 to 27-07-2024.
Vi kan inte skicka pengar mellan dessa valutor
Vi jobbar på det. Registrera dig för att få aviseringar så meddelar vi dig så snart som möjligt.
Loading
thailändsk baht till etiopiska birr exchange rate history
The exchange rate for thailändsk baht till etiopiska birr is currently 1,608 today, reflecting a 0.433% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of thailändsk baht has remained relatively stable, with a 1.315% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of thailändsk baht till etiopiska birr has fluctuated between a high of 1,609 on 26-07-2024 and a low of 1,587 on 20-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-07-2024, with a 0.275% increase in value.
Se upp för dåliga valutakurser. Banker och traditionella leverantörer lägger ofta till extra kostnader genom prishöjningar på valutakursen. Vår smarta teknik gör oss mer effektiva, vilket innebär att du får en fantastisk kurs. Varenda gång.
Så här konverterar du thailändska baht till etiopiska birr
- 1
Ange ditt belopp
Ange i rutan hur mycket du vill växla.
- 2
Välj dina valutor
Klicka på listrutan för att välja THB i den första listrutan för valutan du vill växla och ETB i den andra listrutan för valutan du vill växla till.
- 3
Det är allt
Vår valutaomvandlare visar den aktuella kursen för THB till ETB och hur den ändrats under den senaste dagen, veckan eller månaden.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.