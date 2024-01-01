ungersk forint till turkiska lira exchange rate history

The exchange rate for ungersk forint till turkiska lira is currently 0,091 today, reflecting a 0.736% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of ungersk forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.218% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of ungersk forint till turkiska lira has fluctuated between a high of 0,092 on 22-07-2024 and a low of 0,090 on 24-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-07-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.