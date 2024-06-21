스웨덴 크로나 가나 세디스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 가나 세디스 is currently 1.370 today, reflecting a 0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.091% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 가나 세디스 has fluctuated between a high of 1.376 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.353 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.535% increase in value.