가나 세디 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 to Swedish kronor is currently 0.730 today, reflecting a -0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.050% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.742 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.727 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.