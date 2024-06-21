스웨덴 크로나 바베이도스 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 바베이도스 달러 is currently 0.190 today, reflecting a -0.207% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.167% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 바베이도스 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.192 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.190 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.