바베이도스 달러 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 to Swedish kronor is currently 5.213 today, reflecting a -0.323% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.098% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 5.292 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 5.148 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.