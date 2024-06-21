세르비아 디나르 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 115.772 today, reflecting a -0.162% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 116.050 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 115.070 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.218% increase in value.