세르비아 디나르 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 200.961 today, reflecting a -0.194% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.477% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 201.502 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 198.885 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.357% decrease in value.