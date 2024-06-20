라오스 킵 세르비아 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 라오스 킵 세르비아 디나르 is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a -0.125% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 라오스 킵 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.493% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 라오스 킵 세르비아 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.005 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.359% increase in value.