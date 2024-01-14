250 말레이시아 링깃 → 브루나이 달러

실제 환율로 MYR → BND 변환

250 myr
71.63 bnd

1.00000 MYR = 0.28653 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 브루나이 달러
1 MYR0.28653 BND
5 MYR1.43263 BND
10 MYR2.86526 BND
20 MYR5.73052 BND
50 MYR14.32630 BND
100 MYR28.65260 BND
250 MYR71.63150 BND
500 MYR143.26300 BND
1000 MYR286.52600 BND
2000 MYR573.05200 BND
5000 MYR1432.63000 BND
10000 MYR2865.26000 BND
환율 브루나이 달러 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 BND3.49009 MYR
5 BND17.45045 MYR
10 BND34.90090 MYR
20 BND69.80180 MYR
50 BND174.50450 MYR
100 BND349.00900 MYR
250 BND872.52250 MYR
500 BND1745.04500 MYR
1000 BND3490.09000 MYR
2000 BND6980.18000 MYR
5000 BND17450.45000 MYR
10000 BND34900.90000 MYR