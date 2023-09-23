Send money to email address

What is Email address money transfer?
Don’t have the bank details for the person you’re sending money to? Try an email money transfer instead.
Just enter the email of the person you’re sending money to, and Wise will generate an email asking the recipient to securely share their bank details to receive payment. Once they accept the transfer and complete the required details, Wise will pass on the transfer delivery estimate and details to both the sender and the recipient - and the money will be deposited to the recipient’s bank account in the preferred currency, as soon as the payment has been processed.
You can send a Wise email money transfer from around 50 currencies, excluding INR and BRL. Payments can be deposited to bank accounts in all but a small handful of Wise’s supported currencies.
Learn more about using email transfers.