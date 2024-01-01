Convert XAF to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 CFA francs beac to Kuwaiti dinars

5 xaf
0.003 kwd

FCFA1.000 XAF = ك0.0005011 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XAF0,00050 KWD
5 XAF0,00251 KWD
10 XAF0,00501 KWD
20 XAF0,01002 KWD
50 XAF0,02506 KWD
100 XAF0,05011 KWD
250 XAF0,12529 KWD
500 XAF0,25057 KWD
1000 XAF0,50114 KWD
2000 XAF1,00229 KWD
5000 XAF2,50572 KWD
10000 XAF5,01144 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KWD1.995,43000 XAF
5 KWD9.977,15000 XAF
10 KWD19.954,30000 XAF
20 KWD39.908,60000 XAF
50 KWD99.771,50000 XAF
100 KWD199.543,00000 XAF
250 KWD498.857,50000 XAF
500 KWD997.715,00000 XAF
1000 KWD1.995.430,00000 XAF
2000 KWD3.990.860,00000 XAF
5000 KWD9.977.150,00000 XAF
10000 KWD19.954.300,00000 XAF