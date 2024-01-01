Convert XAF to JPY at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 CFA francs beac to Japanese yen

1,000 xaf
258 jpy

FCFA1.000 XAF = ¥0.2583 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4411.3750.9330.7851.3531.5183.548
1 ZAR0.05410.0750.0510.0430.0730.0824.53
1 CAD0.72713.41410.6790.5710.9841.09960.773
1 EUR1.07219.7661.47410.8421.451.61989.551

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Japanese Yen
1 XAF0,25834 JPY
5 XAF1,29168 JPY
10 XAF2,58335 JPY
20 XAF5,16670 JPY
50 XAF12,91675 JPY
100 XAF25,83350 JPY
250 XAF64,58375 JPY
500 XAF129,16750 JPY
1000 XAF258,33500 JPY
2000 XAF516,67000 JPY
5000 XAF1.291,67500 JPY
10000 XAF2.583,35000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / CFA Franc BEAC
100 JPY387,09500 XAF
1000 JPY3.870,95000 XAF
1500 JPY5.806,42500 XAF
2000 JPY7.741,90000 XAF
3000 JPY11.612,85000 XAF
5000 JPY19.354,75000 XAF
5400 JPY20.903,13000 XAF
10000 JPY38.709,50000 XAF
15000 JPY58.064,25000 XAF
20000 JPY77.419,00000 XAF
25000 JPY96.773,75000 XAF
30000 JPY116.128,50000 XAF