Convert XAF to ILS at the real exchange rate

CFA francs beac to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 xaf
6.08 ils

FCFA1.000 XAF = ₪0.006084 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:36
Wise

Loading

How to convert CFA francs beac to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XAF0,00608 ILS
5 XAF0,03042 ILS
10 XAF0,06084 ILS
20 XAF0,12169 ILS
50 XAF0,30422 ILS
100 XAF0,60844 ILS
250 XAF1,52109 ILS
500 XAF3,04218 ILS
1000 XAF6,08436 ILS
2000 XAF12,16872 ILS
5000 XAF30,42180 ILS
10000 XAF60,84360 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / CFA Franc BEAC
1 ILS164,35600 XAF
5 ILS821,78000 XAF
10 ILS1.643,56000 XAF
20 ILS3.287,12000 XAF
50 ILS8.217,80000 XAF
100 ILS16.435,60000 XAF
250 ILS41.089,00000 XAF
500 ILS82.178,00000 XAF
1000 ILS164.356,00000 XAF
2000 ILS328.712,00000 XAF
5000 ILS821.780,00000 XAF
10000 ILS1.643.560,00000 XAF