Convert XAF to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 CFA francs beac to Czech korunas

10 xaf
0.38 czk

FCFA1.000 XAF = Kč0.03771 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4751.3750.9320.7851.3531.51183.551
1 ZAR0.05410.0740.050.0420.0730.0824.522
1 CAD0.72713.4410.6780.5710.9841.09960.78
1 EUR1.07319.8251.47510.8421.4521.62189.654

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Czech Republic Koruna
1 XAF0,03771 CZK
5 XAF0,18856 CZK
10 XAF0,37712 CZK
20 XAF0,75424 CZK
50 XAF1,88561 CZK
100 XAF3,77122 CZK
250 XAF9,42805 CZK
500 XAF18,85610 CZK
1000 XAF37,71220 CZK
2000 XAF75,42440 CZK
5000 XAF188,56100 CZK
10000 XAF377,12200 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / CFA Franc BEAC
1 CZK26,51660 XAF
5 CZK132,58300 XAF
10 CZK265,16600 XAF
20 CZK530,33200 XAF
50 CZK1.325,83000 XAF
100 CZK2.651,66000 XAF
250 CZK6.629,15000 XAF
500 CZK13.258,30000 XAF
1000 CZK26.516,60000 XAF
2000 CZK53.033,20000 XAF
5000 CZK132.583,00000 XAF
10000 CZK265.166,00000 XAF