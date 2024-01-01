10 CFA francs beac to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert XAF to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 xaf
1.37 btn

FCFA1.000 XAF = Nu.0.1366 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4561.3750.9320.7851.3531.5183.552
1 ZAR0.05410.0740.0510.0430.0730.0824.527
1 CAD0.72713.42410.6780.5710.9841.09960.772
1 EUR1.07319.7991.47510.8421.4511.6289.631

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XAF0,13662 BTN
5 XAF0,68311 BTN
10 XAF1,36622 BTN
20 XAF2,73244 BTN
50 XAF6,83110 BTN
100 XAF13,66220 BTN
250 XAF34,15550 BTN
500 XAF68,31100 BTN
1000 XAF136,62200 BTN
2000 XAF273,24400 BTN
5000 XAF683,11000 BTN
10000 XAF1.366,22000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BTN7,31946 XAF
5 BTN36,59730 XAF
10 BTN73,19460 XAF
20 BTN146,38920 XAF
50 BTN365,97300 XAF
100 BTN731,94600 XAF
250 BTN1.829,86500 XAF
500 BTN3.659,73000 XAF
1000 BTN7.319,46000 XAF
2000 BTN14.638,92000 XAF
5000 BTN36.597,30000 XAF
10000 BTN73.194,60000 XAF