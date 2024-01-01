50 Samoan talas to CFA francs beac

Convert WST to XAF at the real exchange rate

50 wst
11,216 xaf

WS$1.000 WST = FCFA224.3 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9321.50818.4321.3740.78483.5451.352
1 EUR1.07411.61919.7871.4750.84289.6861.452
1 AUD0.6630.618112.2230.9110.5255.4030.897
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5330.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / CFA Franc BEAC
1 WST224,31700 XAF
5 WST1.121,58500 XAF
10 WST2.243,17000 XAF
20 WST4.486,34000 XAF
50 WST11.215,85000 XAF
100 WST22.431,70000 XAF
250 WST56.079,25000 XAF
500 WST112.158,50000 XAF
1000 WST224.317,00000 XAF
2000 WST448.634,00000 XAF
5000 WST1.121.585,00000 XAF
10000 WST2.243.170,00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Samoan Tala
1 XAF0,00446 WST
5 XAF0,02229 WST
10 XAF0,04458 WST
20 XAF0,08916 WST
50 XAF0,22290 WST
100 XAF0,44580 WST
250 XAF1,11450 WST
500 XAF2,22899 WST
1000 XAF4,45798 WST
2000 XAF8,91596 WST
5000 XAF22,28990 WST
10000 XAF44,57980 WST