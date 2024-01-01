Convert WST to SGD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Samoan talas to Singapore dollars

10,000 wst
4,964.84 sgd

WS$1.000 WST = S$0.4965 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9321.50918.4421.3740.78483.5471.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.7991.4750.84289.6921.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.220.9110.5255.3580.896
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.530.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Singapore Dollar
1 WST0,49648 SGD
5 WST2,48242 SGD
10 WST4,96484 SGD
20 WST9,92968 SGD
50 WST24,82420 SGD
100 WST49,64840 SGD
250 WST124,12100 SGD
500 WST248,24200 SGD
1000 WST496,48400 SGD
2000 WST992,96800 SGD
5000 WST2.482,42000 SGD
10000 WST4.964,84000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 SGD2,01416 WST
5 SGD10,07080 WST
10 SGD20,14160 WST
20 SGD40,28320 WST
50 SGD100,70800 WST
100 SGD201,41600 WST
250 SGD503,54000 WST
500 SGD1.007,08000 WST
1000 SGD2.014,16000 WST
2000 SGD4.028,32000 WST
5000 SGD10.070,80000 WST
10000 SGD20.141,60000 WST