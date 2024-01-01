10 Samoan talas to Norwegian kroner

Convert WST to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 wst
39.14 nok

WS$1.000 WST = kr3.914 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50918.4621.3740.78483.5431.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.8221.4750.84289.6961.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2380.9110.5255.3770.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0740.0424.5250.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Norwegian Krone
1 WST3,91415 NOK
5 WST19,57075 NOK
10 WST39,14150 NOK
20 WST78,28300 NOK
50 WST195,70750 NOK
100 WST391,41500 NOK
250 WST978,53750 NOK
500 WST1.957,07500 NOK
1000 WST3.914,15000 NOK
2000 WST7.828,30000 NOK
5000 WST19.570,75000 NOK
10000 WST39.141,50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Samoan Tala
1 NOK0,25548 WST
5 NOK1,27742 WST
10 NOK2,55483 WST
20 NOK5,10966 WST
50 NOK12,77415 WST
100 NOK25,54830 WST
250 NOK63,87075 WST
500 NOK127,74150 WST
1000 NOK255,48300 WST
2000 NOK510,96600 WST
5000 NOK1.277,41500 WST
10000 NOK2.554,83000 WST