1 Samoan tala to Laotian kips

Convert WST to LAK at the real exchange rate

1 wst
8,007.31 lak

WS$1.000 WST = ₭8,007 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
How to convert Samoan talas to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Laotian Kip
1 WST8.007,31000 LAK
5 WST40.036,55000 LAK
10 WST80.073,10000 LAK
20 WST160.146,20000 LAK
50 WST400.365,50000 LAK
100 WST800.731,00000 LAK
250 WST2.001.827,50000 LAK
500 WST4.003.655,00000 LAK
1000 WST8.007.310,00000 LAK
2000 WST16.014.620,00000 LAK
5000 WST40.036.550,00000 LAK
10000 WST80.073.100,00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Samoan Tala
1 LAK0,00012 WST
5 LAK0,00062 WST
10 LAK0,00125 WST
20 LAK0,00250 WST
50 LAK0,00624 WST
100 LAK0,01249 WST
250 LAK0,03122 WST
500 LAK0,06244 WST
1000 LAK0,12489 WST
2000 LAK0,24977 WST
5000 LAK0,62443 WST
10000 LAK1,24886 WST