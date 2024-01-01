Convert WST to KHR at the real exchange rate

20 Samoan talas to Cambodian riels

20 wst
30,230.40 khr

WS$1.000 WST = ៛1,512 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50818.4461.3740.78483.541.352
1 EUR1.07411.61919.8121.4760.84289.7261.452
1 AUD0.6630.618112.2340.9110.5255.4080.897
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0740.0434.5290.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Cambodian Riel
1 WST1.511,52000 KHR
5 WST7.557,60000 KHR
10 WST15.115,20000 KHR
20 WST30.230,40000 KHR
50 WST75.576,00000 KHR
100 WST151.152,00000 KHR
250 WST377.880,00000 KHR
500 WST755.760,00000 KHR
1000 WST1.511.520,00000 KHR
2000 WST3.023.040,00000 KHR
5000 WST7.557.600,00000 KHR
10000 WST15.115.200,00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Samoan Tala
1 KHR0,00066 WST
5 KHR0,00331 WST
10 KHR0,00662 WST
20 KHR0,01323 WST
50 KHR0,03308 WST
100 KHR0,06616 WST
250 KHR0,16540 WST
500 KHR0,33079 WST
1000 KHR0,66159 WST
2000 KHR1,32317 WST
5000 KHR3,30794 WST
10000 KHR6,61587 WST