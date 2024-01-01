Convert KHR to WST at the real exchange rate

100 Cambodian riels to Samoan talas

100 khr
0.07 wst

៛1.000 KHR = WS$0.0006605 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KHR to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change-0.08%-1.95%
1 KHR to WST stats

The performance of KHR to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for KHR to WST was -0.08.

The performance of KHR to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for KHR to WST was -1.95.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Samoan Tala
1 KHR0,00066 WST
5 KHR0,00330 WST
10 KHR0,00660 WST
20 KHR0,01321 WST
50 KHR0,03302 WST
100 KHR0,06605 WST
250 KHR0,16512 WST
500 KHR0,33023 WST
1000 KHR0,66047 WST
2000 KHR1,32093 WST
5000 KHR3,30234 WST
10000 KHR6,60467 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Cambodian Riel
1 WST1.514,08000 KHR
5 WST7.570,40000 KHR
10 WST15.140,80000 KHR
20 WST30.281,60000 KHR
50 WST75.704,00000 KHR
100 WST151.408,00000 KHR
250 WST378.520,00000 KHR
500 WST757.040,00000 KHR
1000 WST1.514.080,00000 KHR
2000 WST3.028.160,00000 KHR
5000 WST7.570.400,00000 KHR
10000 WST15.140.800,00000 KHR