Convert WST to ISK at the real exchange rate
500 Samoan talas to Icelandic krónas
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Samoan talas to Icelandic krónas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current WST to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Samoan talas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Icelandic Króna
|1 WST
|51,06170 ISK
|5 WST
|255,30850 ISK
|10 WST
|510,61700 ISK
|20 WST
|1.021,23400 ISK
|50 WST
|2.553,08500 ISK
|100 WST
|5.106,17000 ISK
|250 WST
|12.765,42500 ISK
|500 WST
|25.530,85000 ISK
|1000 WST
|51.061,70000 ISK
|2000 WST
|102.123,40000 ISK
|5000 WST
|255.308,50000 ISK
|10000 WST
|510.617,00000 ISK