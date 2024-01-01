Convert WST to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 Samoan talas to Icelandic krónas

50 wst
2,553.09 isk

WS$1.000 WST = kr51.06 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:57
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50818.4461.3740.78483.5421.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.8121.4760.84289.7291.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.230.9110.5255.3930.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0750.0434.5290.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Samoan talas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Icelandic Króna
1 WST51,06170 ISK
5 WST255,30850 ISK
10 WST510,61700 ISK
20 WST1.021,23400 ISK
50 WST2.553,08500 ISK
100 WST5.106,17000 ISK
250 WST12.765,42500 ISK
500 WST25.530,85000 ISK
1000 WST51.061,70000 ISK
2000 WST102.123,40000 ISK
5000 WST255.308,50000 ISK
10000 WST510.617,00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Samoan Tala
1 ISK0,01958 WST
5 ISK0,09792 WST
10 ISK0,19584 WST
20 ISK0,39168 WST
50 ISK0,97921 WST
100 ISK1,95842 WST
250 ISK4,89605 WST
500 ISK9,79210 WST
1000 ISK19,58420 WST
2000 ISK39,16840 WST
5000 ISK97,92100 WST
10000 ISK195,84200 WST