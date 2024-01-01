10 Samoan talas to Chilean pesos

Convert WST to CLP at the real exchange rate

10 wst
3,372 clp

WS$1.000 WST = $337.2 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50718.4171.3740.78483.5641.351
1 EUR1.07411.61919.7841.4760.84289.7641.451
1 AUD0.6640.618112.2220.9120.5255.4530.897
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5370.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Chilean Peso
1 WST337,23600 CLP
5 WST1.686,18000 CLP
10 WST3.372,36000 CLP
20 WST6.744,72000 CLP
50 WST16.861,80000 CLP
100 WST33.723,60000 CLP
250 WST84.309,00000 CLP
500 WST168.618,00000 CLP
1000 WST337.236,00000 CLP
2000 WST674.472,00000 CLP
5000 WST1.686.180,00000 CLP
10000 WST3.372.360,00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Samoan Tala
1 CLP0,00297 WST
5 CLP0,01483 WST
10 CLP0,02965 WST
20 CLP0,05931 WST
50 CLP0,14826 WST
100 CLP0,29653 WST
250 CLP0,74132 WST
500 CLP1,48264 WST
1000 CLP2,96528 WST
2000 CLP5,93056 WST
5000 CLP14,82640 WST
10000 CLP29,65280 WST