50 Samoan talas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert WST to BAM at the real exchange rate

50 wst
33.44 bam

WS$1.000 WST = KM0.6687 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50718.4171.3740.78483.5631.351
1 EUR1.07411.61919.7871.4760.84289.7761.452
1 AUD0.6640.618112.2230.9120.5255.4570.897
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5370.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 WST0,66874 BAM
5 WST3,34371 BAM
10 WST6,68742 BAM
20 WST13,37484 BAM
50 WST33,43710 BAM
100 WST66,87420 BAM
250 WST167,18550 BAM
500 WST334,37100 BAM
1000 WST668,74200 BAM
2000 WST1.337,48400 BAM
5000 WST3.343,71000 BAM
10000 WST6.687,42000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Samoan Tala
1 BAM1,49534 WST
5 BAM7,47670 WST
10 BAM14,95340 WST
20 BAM29,90680 WST
50 BAM74,76700 WST
100 BAM149,53400 WST
250 BAM373,83500 WST
500 BAM747,67000 WST
1000 BAM1.495,34000 WST
2000 BAM2.990,68000 WST
5000 BAM7.476,70000 WST
10000 BAM14.953,40000 WST