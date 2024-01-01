Convert VUV to XPF at the real exchange rate

20 Vanuatu vatus to CFP francs

20 vuv
18 xpf

VT1.000 VUV = ₣0.9218 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / CFP Franc
1 VUV0,92179 XPF
5 VUV4,60894 XPF
10 VUV9,21787 XPF
20 VUV18,43574 XPF
50 VUV46,08935 XPF
100 VUV92,17870 XPF
250 VUV230,44675 XPF
500 VUV460,89350 XPF
1000 VUV921,78700 XPF
2000 VUV1.843,57400 XPF
5000 VUV4.608,93500 XPF
10000 VUV9.217,87000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Vanuatu Vatu
1 XPF1,08485 VUV
5 XPF5,42425 VUV
10 XPF10,84850 VUV
20 XPF21,69700 VUV
50 XPF54,24250 VUV
100 XPF108,48500 VUV
250 XPF271,21250 VUV
500 XPF542,42500 VUV
1000 XPF1.084,85000 VUV
2000 XPF2.169,70000 VUV
5000 XPF5.424,25000 VUV
10000 XPF10.848,50000 VUV