1 Vanuatu vatu to US dollars

Convert VUV to USD at the real exchange rate

1 vuv
0.01 usd

VT1.000 VUV = $0.008321 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / US Dollar
1 VUV0,00832 USD
5 VUV0,04160 USD
10 VUV0,08321 USD
20 VUV0,16641 USD
50 VUV0,41603 USD
100 VUV0,83205 USD
250 VUV2,08013 USD
500 VUV4,16026 USD
1000 VUV8,32051 USD
2000 VUV16,64102 USD
5000 VUV41,60255 USD
10000 VUV83,20510 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 USD120,18500 VUV
5 USD600,92500 VUV
10 USD1.201,85000 VUV
20 USD2.403,70000 VUV
50 USD6.009,25000 VUV
100 USD12.018,50000 VUV
250 USD30.046,25000 VUV
500 USD60.092,50000 VUV
1000 USD120.185,00000 VUV
2000 USD240.370,00000 VUV
5000 USD600.925,00000 VUV
10000 USD1.201.850,00000 VUV