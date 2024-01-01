1 Vanuatu vatu to Nigerian nairas

Convert VUV to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 vuv
12.60 ngn

VT1.000 VUV = ₦12.60 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Nigerian Naira
1 VUV12,60100 NGN
5 VUV63,00500 NGN
10 VUV126,01000 NGN
20 VUV252,02000 NGN
50 VUV630,05000 NGN
100 VUV1.260,10000 NGN
250 VUV3.150,25000 NGN
500 VUV6.300,50000 NGN
1000 VUV12.601,00000 NGN
2000 VUV25.202,00000 NGN
5000 VUV63.005,00000 NGN
10000 VUV126.010,00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Vanuatu Vatu
1 NGN0,07936 VUV
5 NGN0,39679 VUV
10 NGN0,79359 VUV
20 NGN1,58718 VUV
50 NGN3,96794 VUV
100 NGN7,93588 VUV
250 NGN19,83970 VUV
500 NGN39,67940 VUV
1000 NGN79,35880 VUV
2000 NGN158,71760 VUV
5000 NGN396,79400 VUV
10000 NGN793,58800 VUV