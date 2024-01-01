amount-spellout.1000 Vanuatu vatus to Indian rupees

Convert VUV to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
695.27 inr

VT1.000 VUV = ₹0.6953 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72323.5181.1881.7531.276106.5871.924
1 SGD0.58113.6460.6891.0170.7461.8451.117
1 ZAR0.0430.07310.050.0750.0544.5320.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.80411.4771.07489.7531.62

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Indian Rupee
1 VUV0,69527 INR
5 VUV3,47636 INR
10 VUV6,95272 INR
20 VUV13,90544 INR
50 VUV34,76360 INR
100 VUV69,52720 INR
250 VUV173,81800 INR
500 VUV347,63600 INR
1000 VUV695,27200 INR
2000 VUV1.390,54400 INR
5000 VUV3.476,36000 INR
10000 VUV6.952,72000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 INR1,43829 VUV
5 INR7,19145 VUV
10 INR14,38290 VUV
20 INR28,76580 VUV
50 INR71,91450 VUV
100 INR143,82900 VUV
250 INR359,57250 VUV
300 INR431,48700 VUV
500 INR719,14500 VUV
600 INR862,97400 VUV
1000 INR1.438,29000 VUV
2000 INR2.876,58000 VUV
5000 INR7.191,45000 VUV
10000 INR14.382,90000 VUV
25000 INR35.957,25000 VUV
50000 INR71.914,50000 VUV
100000 INR143.829,00000 VUV
1000000 INR1.438.290,00000 VUV
1000000000 INR1.438.290.000,00000 VUV