Convert INR to VUV at the real exchange rate

300 Indian rupees to Vanuatu vatus

300 inr
433 vuv

₹1.000 INR = VT1.442 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3770.9323.6730.7851.515278.61.353
1 CAD0.72610.6772.6670.571.1202.2580.982
1 EUR1.0731.47813.9410.8421.626298.9381.452
1 AED0.2720.3750.25410.2140.41375.850.368

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 INR1,44248 VUV
5 INR7,21240 VUV
10 INR14,42480 VUV
20 INR28,84960 VUV
50 INR72,12400 VUV
100 INR144,24800 VUV
250 INR360,62000 VUV
300 INR432,74400 VUV
500 INR721,24000 VUV
600 INR865,48800 VUV
1000 INR1.442,48000 VUV
2000 INR2.884,96000 VUV
5000 INR7.212,40000 VUV
10000 INR14.424,80000 VUV
25000 INR36.062,00000 VUV
50000 INR72.124,00000 VUV
100000 INR144.248,00000 VUV
1000000 INR1.442.480,00000 VUV
1000000000 INR1.442.480.000,00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Indian Rupee
1 VUV0,69325 INR
5 VUV3,46626 INR
10 VUV6,93251 INR
20 VUV13,86502 INR
50 VUV34,66255 INR
100 VUV69,32510 INR
250 VUV173,31275 INR
500 VUV346,62550 INR
1000 VUV693,25100 INR
2000 VUV1.386,50200 INR
5000 VUV3.466,25500 INR
10000 VUV6.932,51000 INR