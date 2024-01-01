Convert VUV to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 Vanuatu vatus to Georgian laris

5 vuv
0.12 gel

VT1.000 VUV = ₾0.02385 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
1 GBP11.72323.5171.1871.7531.275106.5511.924
1 SGD0.58113.6460.6891.0170.7461.8291.117
1 ZAR0.0430.07310.050.0750.0544.5310.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.80511.4761.07489.7321.621

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Georgian Lari
1 VUV0,02385 GEL
5 VUV0,11926 GEL
10 VUV0,23853 GEL
20 VUV0,47706 GEL
50 VUV1,19264 GEL
100 VUV2,38528 GEL
250 VUV5,96320 GEL
500 VUV11,92640 GEL
1000 VUV23,85280 GEL
2000 VUV47,70560 GEL
5000 VUV119,26400 GEL
10000 VUV238,52800 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GEL41,92380 VUV
5 GEL209,61900 VUV
10 GEL419,23800 VUV
20 GEL838,47600 VUV
50 GEL2.096,19000 VUV
100 GEL4.192,38000 VUV
250 GEL10.480,95000 VUV
500 GEL20.961,90000 VUV
1000 GEL41.923,80000 VUV
2000 GEL83.847,60000 VUV
5000 GEL209.619,00000 VUV
10000 GEL419.238,00000 VUV