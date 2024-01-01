5 Vanuatu vatus to Brazilian reais

Convert VUV to BRL at the real exchange rate

5 vuv
0.22 brl

VT1.000 VUV = R$0.04462 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72323.5351.1881.7531.275106.5331.926
1 SGD0.58113.6560.6891.0170.7461.8141.117
1 ZAR0.0420.07310.050.0740.0544.5270.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.81911.4761.07489.7121.622

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Brazilian Real
1 VUV0,04462 BRL
5 VUV0,22312 BRL
10 VUV0,44624 BRL
20 VUV0,89247 BRL
50 VUV2,23119 BRL
100 VUV4,46237 BRL
250 VUV11,15593 BRL
500 VUV22,31185 BRL
1000 VUV44,62370 BRL
2000 VUV89,24740 BRL
5000 VUV223,11850 BRL
10000 VUV446,23700 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BRL22,40960 VUV
5 BRL112,04800 VUV
10 BRL224,09600 VUV
20 BRL448,19200 VUV
50 BRL1.120,48000 VUV
100 BRL2.240,96000 VUV
250 BRL5.602,40000 VUV
500 BRL11.204,80000 VUV
1000 BRL22.409,60000 VUV
2000 BRL44.819,20000 VUV
5000 BRL112.048,00000 VUV
10000 BRL224.096,00000 VUV